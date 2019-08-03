Verstappen's first pole is F1's 100th

Max Verstappen may have been waiting 94 races for his first pole position, but he claimed it in fine fashion for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull Racing man became the 100th F1 driver to secure a pole position in a sensational qualifying session, which saw a battle between Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, while the Ferrari pair of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc made up the top six.

Verstappen, who missed out on becoming the youngest ever pole sitter last year when he was beaten by then team-mate Daniel Riccardo in Mexico, claimed his first pole after a fine win at the German Grand Prix last weekend.

The Dutchman's fastest lap saw him complete a lap of the Hungaroring in 1:14.572, just 0.018s faster than Bottas.

Speaking immediately after his lap, he said: "It's incredible. The car felt good all weekend but qualifying is always hard. The car was flying out there.

"There is still a race to do which is more important, but it's great for the team."

Pierre Gasly was sixth fastest.