Max Verstappen showed Red Bull Racing's pace ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix by setting the second fastest time in FP1 on Thursday.

As is tradition in Monaco, F1 practice takes place on Thursday ahead of Saturday's qualifying session and Sunday's race.

Verstappen, in his fifth visit to the streets of Monte Carlo, 0.059s adrift of Lewis Hamilton's pace of 1m12.106.

Pierre Gasly was sixth in the sister Red Bull in a time of 1m13.170s