Verstappen takes heroic win in Austria

Max Verstappen battled back after a terrible start to claim back-to-back Austrian Grand Prix victories.

The Dutchman started second but dropped to seventh after a dreadful start, just ahead of team mate Pierre Gasly.

Verstappen takes his second win in Austria

But he fought back, passing Lando Norris' McLaren and Kimi Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo before the first round of pitstops. Stopping later than his rivals though, Verstappen was the quickest around the Red Bull Ring, battling past Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas before mounting a late charge to leader Charles Leclerc.

And with two laps remaining, Verstappen fired up the inside of Turn 3, and after some contact with the Ferrari, took the lead to claim his sixth career win and second win at Red Bull's home circuit.

Gasly came home in seventh.