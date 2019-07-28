Verstappen wins chaotic German Grand Prix

Max Verstappen kept his cool where others didn't to win a chaotic German Grand Prix.

Marking 25 years after his father's car burst into flames at the same Hockenheim circuit, the Red Bull Racing man survived an early spin in treacherous conditions to take the chequered flag ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Kvyat.

Verstappen out in front in Germany

Both Verstappen and team mate Pierre Gasly made disastrous starts, dropping down the field.

But as the circuit dried and rain fell again, it prompted tyre changes and strategic gambles throughout the field.

Verstappen even survived a spin in the stadium section, while the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas all made far bigger errors.

Verstappen's second win of season sees him dramatically close the gap to Bottas in second place in the championship, with the Finn failing to finish.

"It was really tricky to make the right calls," said Verstappen afterwards. "We went onto slicks at the wrong time and did a 360 but we made the calls well.

Verstappen passes Leclerc, who crashed

"You learn over the years, and I'm delighted with out performance."

Gasly meanwhile hit the back of Willen's Alex Albon with three laps to go, forcing him into retirement, whole the Toro Rosso driver finished sixth.