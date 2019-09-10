Watch the Rugby World Cup in Milton Keynes with ex England star Andy Goode and unlimited food and beer

A city pub is searching for Milton Keynes' biggest rugby fan to watch the World Cup screening with former England star Andy Goode - and unlimited beer.

The Old Swan Greene King pub on Bletchley's Shenley Road is calling for ‘try-hard’ fans who know their scrums from their line-outs to with a chance of winning £1,000 and the ultimate rugby viewing experience.

Andy Goode

As well as watching the match with the renowned rugby player, the chosen superfan will also have the chance to bring five of their mates to the pub with them with a VIP screening area reserved for them for England’s final group game against Argentina on Octobe 5.

The pub promises "unlimted food and beer" and also the opportunity to join a sporting debate with Andy Goode on match day.

Daniel Atkin, general manager at the Old Swan, said: “Nothing compares to watching the rugby in the pub surrounded by other fans – the atmosphere and comradery is fantastic.

“So, if you live and breathe rugby and fancy £1,000 cash, as well as the chance to meet rugby legend Andy Goode, then we want to hear from you!”

To enter, visit https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/try-your-ruck-competition and explain in less than 100 words or less why you deserve the title of Bletchleys biggest rugby fan.