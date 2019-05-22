We Love Golf offers Major thrills for female golfers

Female golfers in Milton Keynes are at the heart of an exciting new campaign from The Professional Golfers’ Association this summer called We Love Golf.

Women will be offered the chance to try golf for free this June, and if they get the golfing bug to progress with the We Love Golf campaign, they will be part of a very special VIP beginners’ group clinic at the AIG Women’s British Open when it comes to Woburn Golf Club at the end of July.

Milton Keynes-based PGA Professional, Alison Perkins, is one of the six coaches leading the campaign and is excited to be able to share the sport she started aged just 14.

She explained: “Most women I meet have never had the chance to try golf, but when they do they love it. It’s a very sociable sport, great for fitness, well-being and is much easier to start than people think. Most importantly, it is a lot of fun. To be able to take these women to the Women’s British Open, which is the pinnacle of professional golf in this country, is really special, so there has never been a better time for beginners to come and see what the sport is all about.”

The PGA is determined to create more opportunities for women to access the sport and this year, Woburn Golf Club will see an all-female coaching crew of sixteen PGA Professionals taking over the teaching area at the Women’s British Open.

Robert Maxfield, CEO of the Professional Golfers’ Association added: “We are dedicated to showcasing the very best in golf and these women represent everything we stand for. The We Love Golf clinic will definitely bring a lot of fun to the event as well. We are delighted to do everything we can to promote women’s golf on a local, national and international stage.”

Women interested in the free events should visit www.facebook.com/WeLoveGolfPGA for full details of the events which start on June 8.

The participating venues for this We Love Golf campaign are The Bedfordshire Golf Club (Samantha Head and Denise Hastings), Biggleswade Golf Centre (Alison Perkins), Chesfield Downs Golf Club (Jo Oliver), Moor Park Golf Club (Harriet Key) and The Roehampton Club (Charlotte Nutt).