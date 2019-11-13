Wet weather doesn’t put everyone off

Foul though the weather was, Furzton came shining through for four lads who had the lake – and its carp – to themselves at the weekend.

Enduring everything Mother Nature threw at them, all caught from the point on the otherwise deserted venue.

Young Ashley's 15-10 new PB

Paul Andrews had two to 21lb and lost two as Paul Ridgway had a brace to 19-12. Colin Prince netted three and young Ashley, fishing with him, was over the moon with a new PB of 15-10.

Not far away, Paul Kimber continued his Mount Farm run with a 17-8 common.

Seemingly on a real run Gary Teer has had three Newport Ouse barbel in recent trips. Buy a lottery ticket, lad, before Lady Luck moves on...

Fishing the Abbey Pits Bob Cahill had a low double-figure pike.

Neale Shearn's 10-7 of Ouse bleak

With the Ouse running high – even before the weekend – bleak featured strongly in Olney's midweeker. Neale Shearn won with 10-7 as Pete Laughton had 7-11, Paul Caton 7-10 and Sam Cortese 7lb.

Matchgroup's Ian Smith found 7lb enough to win a section and pick up £100 in Saturday's Barston Master's final.

He followed that with fourth overall in Sunday's Castle Ashby Winter League (30-7 of bream). 'Group finished fifth on the day.

Alders, Tuesday: Richard Brain 122lb, John Clemmett 112lb, Lee Newson 105lb.

MK VETS, Ouzel, Riverside: Steve Chilton 11-5, Paul Chapman 8-2, Charlie Lancaster 7-14.

Towcester/Nene, canal, Heyford: Brian Beard 7-12, Pete Laughton 7-8-12, Ivor Stokes 7-8-8.

Kingfisher, Tear Drops: John White 7-10, Colin Chart 0-13, 'Steve' 0-9-8.

Calvert, Claydon Lake: John Robison 4-8 (one tench), Derek Bishop 0-5 (roach).

MKAA, canal, Deans Road (pushing through a bit): Ricky Wright 2-11, Steve Wright 2-7, Steve Chilton 1-14.

Fancy a pop at £14,100 a year for 18.75 hours a week (based at Ilkeston or Leominster)? The Angling Trust is advertising a job 'Leading development of an effective fisheries communications strategy' (working with the EA and police). See AT website/07974 614008. Closing date tomorrow (Nov 15).

Weed problems? The EA and IFM are putting on a free one-day workshop at Wicksteed Park, February 15, open to 'anyone managing a fished water'. email sue.laver@environment-agency.gov.uk for details.

FIXTURES: Sunday, Newport river open, 07795 068428; Nov 24, Olney RBL Ouse open (postponed from the weekend) 01234 240061, and British pike champs heat, Abbey Pits, 07952 812527.