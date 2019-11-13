Wet weather doesn’t put everyone off

Foul though the weather was, Furzton came shining through for four lads who had the lake – and its carp – to themselves at the weekend.
Enduring everything Mother Nature threw at them, all caught from the point on the otherwise deserted venue.
Paul Andrews had two to 21lb and lost two as Paul Ridgway had a brace to 19-12. Colin Prince netted three and young Ashley, fishing with him, was over the moon with a new PB of 15-10.
Not far away, Paul Kimber continued his Mount Farm run with a 17-8 common.
Seemingly on a real run Gary Teer has had three Newport Ouse barbel in recent trips. Buy a lottery ticket, lad, before Lady Luck moves on...
Fishing the Abbey Pits Bob Cahill had a low double-figure pike.
With the Ouse running high – even before the weekend – bleak featured strongly in Olney's midweeker. Neale Shearn won with 10-7 as Pete Laughton had 7-11, Paul Caton 7-10 and Sam Cortese 7lb.
Matchgroup's Ian Smith found 7lb enough to win a section and pick up £100 in Saturday's Barston Master's final.
He followed that with fourth overall in Sunday's Castle Ashby Winter League (30-7 of bream). 'Group finished fifth on the day.
Alders, Tuesday: Richard Brain 122lb, John Clemmett 112lb, Lee Newson 105lb.
MK VETS, Ouzel, Riverside: Steve Chilton 11-5, Paul Chapman 8-2, Charlie Lancaster 7-14.
Towcester/Nene, canal, Heyford: Brian Beard 7-12, Pete Laughton 7-8-12, Ivor Stokes 7-8-8.
Kingfisher, Tear Drops: John White 7-10, Colin Chart 0-13, 'Steve' 0-9-8.
Calvert, Claydon Lake: John Robison 4-8 (one tench), Derek Bishop 0-5 (roach).
MKAA, canal, Deans Road (pushing through a bit): Ricky Wright 2-11, Steve Wright 2-7, Steve Chilton 1-14.
Fancy a pop at £14,100 a year for 18.75 hours a week (based at Ilkeston or Leominster)? The Angling Trust is advertising a job 'Leading development of an effective fisheries communications strategy' (working with the EA and police). See AT website/07974 614008. Closing date tomorrow (Nov 15).
Weed problems? The EA and IFM are putting on a free one-day workshop at Wicksteed Park, February 15, open to 'anyone managing a fished water'. email sue.laver@environment-agency.gov.uk for details.
FIXTURES: Sunday, Newport river open, 07795 068428; Nov 24, Olney RBL Ouse open (postponed from the weekend) 01234 240061, and British pike champs heat, Abbey Pits, 07952 812527.