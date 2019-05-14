Win for Moffat ranks her second in the country

Lara Moffat moved up to second in the UK rankings after claiming victory in the U17s hammer as Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club dominated at the Buckinghamshire Track & Field Championships.

Moffat’s throw of 56.56m was enough to secure the win, lifting her to second in the country.

James Ericsson-Nichols threw 55.96. to claim the win in the men’s U20s competition, while Kayleigh Presswell won the senior ladies event (58.55m), Jasmine Trapnell the women’s U20 (45.78m) and Mark Roberson throwing the 7.26kg hammer 40.58m won the senior men’s competition.

Two more Championship bests came in the javelin events from Joseph Taylor (M15) with 54.61m and Ayesha Jones (F13) throwing 36.97m and also setting a club age group record. Eva Durand threw the F17 javelin a winning distance of 37.37m and set a personal best. Jamie Penley won M13 gold with a distance of 29.62m.

On the track there were gold medals in the 100m for Chad Wilson (M15) recording 11.58, Jamie White (M17) with 10.91, David Boakye (M20) with 10.94 and the senior champion was Dickson Kusi who won with 10.94. For the ladies Moyin Oduyemi won the F17 gold (12.43) and Rachel Oderinde the senior title (12.44). Moving to the 400m, Katie James (59.05) won the senior title and Abi Fitton (60.30) the F20 gold.

The 1,500m races produced three gold medals, Elle Roche winning the senior ladies title(4.44.2), Sam Winters the senior men’s title (4.10.12) and an outstanding last 400m gave Leo Freeland the M17 gold (4.06.13).