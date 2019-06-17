Wolverton's lower order shows no bite as Leighton leapfrog them in the standings

Wolverton suffered a lower order collapse against Leighton Buzzard to fall behind them into seventh in Cherwell League Divsion 2.

With Leighton batting first, it was initially a struggle to get the ball off the square but wasn’t long before the wickets began to tumble with Barrett (0), Burfoot (6), Whatmore (11) and Francis (0) as Town struggled to cope with some good Wolverton bowling.

Wolverton celebrate the wicket of Bertie Barrett

Only Tom Light was resisting and a rain interruption with the score on 48-4 gave Leighton the opportunity to regroup. A total of eight overs of play was lost to the weather.

On the resumption Light and Dan Scott began to play more positively and to take control for Leighton. The score had moved on to 160 when Light was bowled by Idrees Butt for 90 runs.

Scott was out shortly afterwards for a determined 45 but good scores in the lower order saw Leighton finish on 212-7.

Wolverton made a poor start, losing Atif Akhlaq (1) early but the visitors began to play with confidence and with a series of boundaries, especially from Mahmood.

Wolves lost David De Abreu for 13, but Mahmood’s partnership with Sean Potter (72) helped before the former fell for 55. Five wickets then fell in quick succession as the score stumbled to 121-8.

Wolverton were dismissed for 165 to leave Leighton victorious by 47 runs.