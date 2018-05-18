More squash success for young James Kettle

James Kettle took the boys under 15 title at the Thame Junior Open last weekend in some style.

The youngster, still playing in a much older age group than his years suggest, cruised into the final after wins over Ollie Cartwright (Oxfordshire), Joe Allgar (Surrey) and Alex Broadbridge (Hampshire).

The final saw two Buckinghamshire boys battle it out, with James taking on Wendover’s Archie Landymore - almost two years older than James.

The match between the boys was great to watch but James was in no mood to be generous as he played some fantastic tight patient squash down the backhand wall before taking his opportunities.

The pressure James applied on Archie told and errors started to creep into his game.

Some of James’ shot play was breathtaking with some outrageous cross court nicks thrown in for good measure, taking the match and the title 3-0, 11-5, 11-8, 11-4.