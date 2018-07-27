Confidence, and downforce, high heading into Hungary

Red Bull head to the Hungarian Grand Prix eager to get back on the podium after two races in the relative doldrums.

Max Verstappen's victory at the Austrian Grand Prix came as something as a surprise after both Mercedes retired, but races at Silverstone and Hockenheim after that saw the team from Tilbrook struggle to keep up with the pace of Mercedes and Ferrari. But at Hungary, they are expected to be back at the sharp end.

High-downforce circuits have notoriously suited the Red Bull over the years. While their Renault engines have been off-the-pace compared to their rivals since the new hybrid engines were introduced in 2014, Adrian Newey's cars have been in the running when the circuit isn't as power-dependent. Daniel Ricciardo was the winner at Hungary in 2014, the team shines at Monaco where Ricciardo was victorious this year, and were in good shape to battle for the win in Singapore last year until the first corner when Verstappen was eliminated along with both Ferraris.

Ricciardo's German GP was hampered from the start, taking an engine penalty to start from the back, knowing the car had a good chance of victory a week later in Hungary. Fortunately, his retirement at Hockenheim does not look like he will require new parts, meaning no grid penalties this time.

While they haven't been at it compared to the Ferraris and Mercedes in the last two races, Red Bull have been comfortably the best of the rest, but are keen to get back on the podium.

"We should be in better shape to get a good result in Hungary so I’m already looking forward to next weekend," said Verstappen after finishing fourth last week, while Ricciardo was even more confident, adding: "Hopefully I can go and win in a week’s time before we all head off for the summer break."