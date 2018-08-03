Daniel Ricciardo to leave Red Bull Racing at the end of the season

Daniel Ricciardo has shocked the F1 world by turning down a new contract at Red Bull Racing, with Renault set to pounce on the Australian.

Ricciardo, who has won two races this season and six for Red Bull, has been a part of the Tilbrook team since 2014. But after news of Red Bull's 2019 Honda contract, Ricciardo delayed signing the new deal, as he eyed up Mercedes and Ferrari for 2019.

With Mercedes retaining championship leader Lewis Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas, and Kimi Raikkonen looking more likely to remain with Ferrari, Ricciardo was left with Red Bull Honda or a drive elsewhere.

Renault look set to unveil the Australian in their 2019 line-up later today (Friday), with Ricciardo likely to be their figure head.

Red Bull will now be looking for Ricciardo's replacement. Carlos Sainz is on loan at Renault from the Red Bull driver pool, while Pierre Gasly's performances at the Toro Rosso team have also fired him into line to take over the other seat at Tilbrook alongside Max Verstappen for next season.