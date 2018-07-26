Euro woes for karting ace Turney

A £10 spark plug cost Joe Turney a lot more when he missed out on the European Championship in Germany.

In the penultimate round of the Senior X30 Series, his kart broke down on the formation lap, forcing him to watch the race from the sidelines ending his chances of winning the title.

Turney and his KR Sport team were in Wackersdorf, Germany, for the race, and won two of his three heats to secure pole position in the finals.

But his kart spluttered to a halt on the warm-up lap, ending his chances of winning the title.

Bouncing straight back though, Turney participated in round five of the British Senior X30 championship at the Shenington kart circuit in Banbury the week after and after delivering a solid pole finished the weekend with a win after a stunning move on a former World and European Champion on the last lap he took the lead and a deserved victory.

The top flight UK karting world will now move onto the prestigious PFI circuit in Grantham for the British Karting Grand Prix held over four days including the first weekend of August where Turney will once again be determined to show his abilities against a world class grid.