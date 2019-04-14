Flying Frenchman Gasly claims extra point in 'F1000' in Shanghai

Pierre Gasly grabbed an extra point at the death for Red Bull Racing as he snagged the fastest lap of the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday - the 1,000th F1 race.

The Frenchman was well clear of former Red Bull man Daniel Ricciardo in seventh spot, allowing him a late pit-stop to change on to soft tyres and power to the fastest lap of the race, with a point awarded for the honour as of this year.

Max Verstappen fended off Gasly at the start

Gasly, racing his first season for the Tilbrook team, claimed sixth spot but saw little of the tactical battle unfolding in front of him, which featured team-mate Max Verstappen. Poor strategy calls from Ferrari ensured Charles Leclerc finished well behind the Dutchman, who finished fourth behind race winner Lewis Hamilton, his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc had the potential to threaten Verstappen's fourth place with a later final change of tyres, but the Monegasque driver could not mount a challenge. The result means Verstappen sits third in the championship after three races behind the Mercedes pair.

Toro Rosso's Alex Albon, who lives in Willen, had the race of his short F1 career to date as he claimed his first point in 10th place. The Thai driver had a huge crash in FP3 on Saturday, ruling him out of qualifying, forcing him to start from the pitlane. But a brilliant drive through the field saw him claim the final point on offer in Shanghai, fending off Romain Grosjean in the closing stages. He also claimed the Driver of the Day crown, as voted for by the fans.