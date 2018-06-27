Fourth podium finish puts Will back on top

Will Tregurtha stormed back to the top of the GT4 European Series standings with another podium finish, this time in Misano, Italy, on Sunday.

He and team-mate Stuart Middleton now lead the Silver Cup by 13 points after racing to their fourth podium finish of 2018 during the opening 60-minute encounter on Saturday with a second place result from seventh on the grid, the 18-year-old HHC Motorsport pairing were on course to add another runner-up spot to their tally in Sunday’s race.

On the penultimate lap, though, Middleton mistakenly caught the pit-lane speed limiter button on the steering wheel as he rounded the double-right hander at Turns Five and Six on the penultimate lap, dropping him to fifth place.

Even so, the important points haul for fifth position enabled Milton Keynes driver Tregurtha and Ashington team-mate Middleton to open an advantage of 13 points at the top of the driver standings at World Circuit Marco Simoncelli as the season reaches the halfway point for the BRDC Rising Stars.

Speaking afterwards, Tregurtha said: “It was a difficult weekend, we hadn’t driven the track in the dry before qualifying and I had loads of issues in my qualy session with traffic.

“Race one, though, went really well and we were bang on with the pit-stop and in race two Stuart was just unlucky with the limiter.

“We go to Spa next which is a track we know and where we did well last year in British GT.”