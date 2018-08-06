Gasly is in pole position to take vacant Red Bull seat

Pierre Gasly is the man most likely to take over from Daniel Ricciardo after his surprise decision to leave Red Bull Racing for Renault next season.

The Australian shocked the world last Friday when he declined Red Bull’s latest contract offer to take up a seat at Enstone next season, putting Toro Rosso’s Gasly on stand-by to get promoted for next season.

Young Frenchman Gasly has raised eyebrows in his Toro Rosso this season. Despite finishing in the points just three times this season, Gasly has regularly out-performed his car, while blowing his team-mate Brendon Hartley into the weeds in the process.

His fourth place at the Bahrain thrust him into the spotlight as something more than just another Red Bull Driver School product, but a driver with real potential.

He also starred with his seventh place at Monaco and at the last race in Hungary, qualifying highly and finishing sixth.

Gasly’s main contender for the vacant Red Bull seat for next season is Carlos Sainz - the man Ricciardo will replace.

Gasly was sixth last time out in Hungary

The Spaniard was sent on loan to Renault from Toro Rosso last season but has been comprehensively beaten by Nico Hulkenberg at Renault, and only has four more points than Gasly - the reserve who was drafted in to replace him at Toro Rosso.

But rumours are rife around Sainz too, as he is linked to a move to McLaren next season to partner compatriot Fernando Alonso.

Whether it be Sainz or Gasly who races alongside Max Verstappen next season though, they will have huge boots to fill.

Ricciardo is not only immensely popular in the paddock, but also at Tilbrook, having won seven of the team’s last 11 races. Stepping into that void will be no mean feat.