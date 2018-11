Pierre Gasly drove for the first time as a Red Bull Racing driver on Wednesday in the final day of the Abu Dhabi test.

The Frenchman swaps Toro Rosso for Red Bull for 2019, but got acclimatised with his new surroundings by completing nearly 130 laps in the RB14.

Gasly in the RB14 at Yas Marina

While times are not usually representative during post-season testing, Gasly's time was second fastest behind Ferrari new boy Charles Leclerc, and was two tenths of a second quicker than his qualifying time in the Toro Rosso on Saturday.