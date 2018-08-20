Gasly's 'dream come true' by signing for Red Bull for 2019

Pierre Gasly will realise his F1 dream by driving for Red Bull Racing after he was confirmed to replace Daniel Ricciardo for 2019.

With the Australian signing for Renault in a shock move earlier this month, and Carlos Sainz Jnr's move to McLaren, Gasly was promoted to the Red Bull team from Toro Rosso next season.

The Frenchman, who won the GP2 championship in 2016 and was Red Bull's reserve driver in 2017, has impressed behind the wheel of the Toro Rosso this season, with a best finish of fourth at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

By moving to the Tilbrook-based team, Gasly believes he can battle for race wins and even championships.

“To be awarded a drive at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing from 2019 is a dream come true for me," he said. "I’m so excited to be joining this top team. It has been my goal to race for this team since I joined the Red Bull Junior Driver Programme in 2013, and this incredible opportunity is another step forward in my ambition to win Grands Prix and compete for World Championships.

"Red Bull has always looked to fight for championships or victories and that’s what I want. I’m a really competitive guy and when I do something it’s always to fight for the best and top positions.

“As hugely exciting a moment as this is, I am fully aware of the challenge this special opportunity offers me and the expectations that faces any driver at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing."

Gasly has been an F1 driver for less than a year. After former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat's struggles after he was dropped from the senior squad in early in the 2016 season prompted bosses to promote Gasly in favour of the Russian for the last part of 2017 before employing him full-time in 2018.

An impressive drive in Hungary last time out saw him finish sixth, comprehensively out-scoring team-mate Brendan Hartley 26-2 this season.

“Since Pierre first stepped into a Formula One seat with Scuderia Toro Rosso less than a year ago he has proved the undoubted talent that Red Bull has nurtured since his early career," said Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner.

Gasly will partner Max Verstappen in 2019

"His stellar performances this year at the Honda-powered team, in only his first full season in Formula One, have only enhanced his reputation as one of the most exciting young drivers in motorsport and we look forward to Pierre bringing his speed, skill and attitude to the team in 2019."