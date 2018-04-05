Max Verstappen is keen race under Bahrain lights

Max Verstappen is looking forward to racing under the lights at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen finished sixth in Australia in the opening round, and hopes to improve on that result in the first night race of the season.

He said: “The weekend is an interesting one as you only have one session to understand how the car behaves under the night race conditions because the other two sessions are during the day.

“The track itself is very technical, you have some slow corners and then you end up in some really fast corners.

“Driving under the lights is always nice as we don’t get a lot of opportunity throughout the year.”

FP1 for the Bahrain Grand Prix gets underway at midday on Friday.