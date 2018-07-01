Max Verstappen wins in Austria in Red Bull's home race

Max Verstappen put aside a series of disappointments at his 'home races' to win the Austrian Grand Prix for Red Bull Racing.

Capitalising on Mercedes' failures at the Red Bull Ring, Verstappen claimed his first race win of the season in front of a largely Dutch fanbase.

"This feels good!" he shouted over the team radio as he crossed the line.

"It was hard to manage the tyees, and hard to hold on until the end but it was incredible to win in front of the Dutch fans here at the Red Bull Ring.

"I hope we can continue like this now."

It wasn't all rosy for Red Bull though, as they lost Daniel Ricciardo midway through the race with an electronics problem.

The dutch fans at the Austrian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel, who finished third, took over the championship lead after Lewis Hamilton retired.

MORE TO FOLLOW