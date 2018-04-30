More misery for Nash as BTCC struggles continue

James Nash's return to the British Touring Car Championship hit more pot-holes in Round 2 at Donington Park this weekend.

Nash, from Newport Pagnell, suffered teething problems at the opening round at Brands Hatch earlier this month, but expected better results in Leicestershire for the second round.

James Nash suffered more problems in Donington | Pic: Dennis Goodwin

But after an encouraging qualifying session where he set the seventh fastest time, a spin in Race 1 meant he would finish 18th. Worse was to come in Race 2 when a split in his oil line forced him into retirement, and his BTC Norlin team into overdrive as they rushed to change the engine in time for the third and final race of the weekend.

Starting 32nd and last on the grid Nash then drove a storming race, passing twice as many cars as anybody else in the field and ultimately rewarding the team for their hard endeavour with a twelfth place finish and a unexpected handful of championship points at the flag.

Speaking after the race, Nash said: "Race one was a disappointment and not starting race two was frustrating for all but hats off to the BTC Norlin team for their hard work and changing the engine to get me out in time for race three."

"I can't ever remember starting a race so far back before. I think the starting lights must be in Leicestershire and grid 32 in Derby. Certainly from where I was sat I couldn't see them so when the guys in front of me went I set off too!"

"Watching me come through the field was hopefully a good watch for the spectators and for those watching at home on television. In the car though it was a bit frustrating to be honest. I know that there's time to come in the car and finding that half a second or so we're currently missing would make a huge difference."

"I'm confident though that with a bit of testing we'll get things sorted and start moving up the order."