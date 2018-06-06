Nash parts ways with BTC Norlin

James Nash's return to the BTCC was shortlived after he cut ties with the BTC Norlin team on Wednesday, citing personal reasons.

The Newport Pagnell racer has struggled on his return to the series so far, suffering a string of disappointing results in the opening nine races this season.

Nash said: “I made a return to BTCC and UK racing due to some exciting events happening in my business and personal life.

“I believed racing in the UK would allow me more time to commit to my work, personal and race life. I have enjoyed a lot of success in International racing and have been very disappointed with my current level of results. It is because of all these factors, I have decided to pull out of BTCC until the timing is once again right for me.

“I wish BTC Norlin Racing and Chris Smiley a lot of success for the rest of this season.”

BTC Norlin Racing’s Bert Taylor added: “We are disappointed as James is a world class driver but we accept the reasons given and we wish James well in his future racing career and also as he enters a very busy personal schedule off the track.”