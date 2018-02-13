Nash returns to the BTCC grid

Former Independents’ champion James Nash will return to the British Touring Car Championship this season with BTC Norlin Racing.

The Newport Pagnell racer will be behind the wheel of a Honda Civic Type R for the BTCC season after years away in the World Touring Car Championship and TCR Series.

“I’m delighted to be joining BTC Norlin Racing,” said Nash. “We’ve been looking at opportunities over the winter and Norlin made an offer we just couldn’t refuse.

“The Honda Civic Type R has proved itself to be one of the cars to beat so I’m confident of being competitive from the get-go.”

The season starts at Brands Hatch in April.