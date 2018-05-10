Penalty denies Tregurtha a Brands double

One tenth of a second in the pits cost Will Tregurtha a brilliant double win at Brands Hatch, though he and team-mate Stuart Middleton extended their lead atop the European GT4 Championship.

Fresh from their win at Zolder in the opening round, the pair were heading for victory in race one but were handed a time penalty fora pit-stop deemed to be 0.1 seconds too fast.

The penalty meant they would finish 10th.

Undeterred, and maintaining full focus, the 18-year-old Ginetta Driver Development Programme aces bounced back from the disappointment in style in the second encounter to win by a healthy eight seconds.

Tregurtha, said: “Race one went really well but, unfortunately, we were a tenth of a second too fast in the pits. Into race two, the Safety Car helped us jump people in the pits and also helped cool the tyres, which meant the car had a better balance at the end.”

