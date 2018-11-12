Public service punishment for Verstappen after Ocon shove

Max Verstappen must spend two days completing 'public service at the discretion of the FIA' after the Dutchman was filmed shoving Esteban Ocon after Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Ocon collided with then-race leader Verstappen's Red Bull car as he tried to come back from two laps down at Interlagos, pitching both cars into a spin, gifting the victory to Lewis Hamilton.

After the race, Verstappen clashed with the Force India driver, shoving him while the pair waited to be weighed.

The stewards called both drivers in following the altercation, and handed down the punishment to Verstappen, while Ocon's 10-second stop-and-go penalty during the race was as far as his punishment went.

An FIA statement read: "Max Verstappen entered the FIA Weigh Bridge Garage, proceded directly to Esteban Ocon and following a few words, started an altercation, pushing or hitting Ocon forcefully several times in the chest.

"The stewards understood from Max Verstappen that he was extremely upset by the incident on track during the race and accepted his explanation that it was not his original intent to strike Ocon, but that he was "triggered" and caused him to lose his temper.

"While sympathetic to Verstappen's passion, the stewards determined that it is the obligation of sportsmen at this level to act appropriately and as role models to other drivers at all levels and found that Verstappen failed in this respect."