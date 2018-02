Daniel Ricciardo will get his hands on the new RB14 later today for a filming day at Silverstone.

Red Bull Racing have unveiled a dramatic new livery for their 2018 contender, - the third car to have broken cover ahead of the new season - albeit only for pre-season testing.

RB14

The RB14 is the first car from Tilbrook to feature the new Halo - a new head protection device which will be fitted to all cars from 2018.