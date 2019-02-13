Red Bull Racing's special F1 liveries
The new 'one-off' paint scheme unveiled on Red Bull Racing's new RB15 Wednesday is one of the most attractive ever to grace the carbon fibre of an F1 car.
Wednesday 13 February 2019 13:48
The Tilbrook team are no strangers to one-off paint schemes down the years. Take a look at some of the hits and misses.
1. RB15 - 2019
The one-off livery painted on this year's RB15 is to mark the team's first season with Honda.
2. Testing livery, 2018
The digital camo look featured when Daniel Ricciardo put the first miles on Red Bull's 2018 contender, the RB14. It was used for one day only.
3. Testing livery, 2016
Daniel Ricciardo and Daniil Kvyat completed the first test in 2016 with this prototype livery, often used to disguise road cars.
4. Wings for Life - Brazil 2008
David Coulthard's final race in F1 at the Brazilian Grand Prix saw him take to the circuit with this one-off livery to promote Red Bull's 'Wings for Life' charity. Unfortunately, he was taken out at the second corner.
