Red Bull Racing will pull back the covers on the brand new RB15 next Wednesday (Feb 13) ahead of the 2019 season.

Before the Tilbrook team reveal their new contender which they hope will power Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly to the front of the pack, take a look back at some of their previous cars.

1. Red Bull RB14 - 2018 Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen

2. Red Bull RB13 - 2017 Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen

3. Red Bull RB12 - 2016 Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Daniil Kvyat and Max Verstappen

4. Red Bull Racing RB11 - 2015 Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo and Daniil Kvyat

