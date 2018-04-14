Red Bull survive engine scares to secure third row in China

Daniel Ricciardo breathed a sigh of relief in qualifying sixth for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix after a turbo failure threatened to force him from the very back.

The Australian suffered a massive blow-out in the final practice session in Shanghai, leaving it touch-and-go as to whether he could get out in qualifying at all.

But some nail-biting work from the Red Bull mechanics allowed Ricciardo, who retired after just two laps of the Bahrain Grand Prix last week, out in time to set one lap time - enough to see him through to Q2 and beyond.

It was line of stern at the front of the grid, with Sebastian Vettel leading Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen on the grid, ahead of the Mercedes duo of Valteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, before the two Red Bulls, led by Max Verstappen ahead of Ricciardo.