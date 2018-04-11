Ricciardo’s F1 future still up for grabs as sharks circle

Speculation has continued to mount surrounding the future of Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull Racing.

Having signed for the Tilbrook team back in 2014, Ricciardo has won five races in his time.

Team-mate Max Verstappen has already put pen to paper on a deal keeping him at Red Bull until 2020, however Ricciardo’s deal comes to an end at the end of the current season.

The Australian has been linked to both championship contenders Ferrari, as a replacement for Kimi Raikkonen, and Mercedes, with Valtteri Bottas out of contract at the end of this season too.

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel, now at Ferrari, was team-mate to Ricciardo in 2014, and hasn’t ruled out the pair reuniting but admitted he doesn’t know whether Ferrari are after him.

“We only shared one year together, which wasn’t great for me but it was great for him,” Vettel said. “I think we get along, so I wouldn’t mind if we get together again in the future.”