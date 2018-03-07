Ricciardo sets new track record in F1 testing

Daniel Ricciardo showed the pace of the Red Bull RB14 on Wednesday by posting the fastest time of testing so far.

The Australian's 1:18.047, set on Pirelli's new hyper-soft tyre, was the quickest ever around the Barcelona circuit.

After solid running from Max Verstappen on Tuesday, 130 laps for with a fastest time of 1:20.649, Ricciardo rattled out 165 laps on Wednesday as the team surpassed their total number of laps from the first test last week. There are still two days to go of testing before the teams head to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix in two weeks.

Ricciardo headed Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas - the only three to dip under the 79 second mark. Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari was fourth.