Red Bull Racing have unveiled a one-off livery for the launch of their new RB15.

The new contender, revealed on Wednesday, is the first to house Honda engines to power Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly in the 2019 F1 season.

The new RB15

The car turns its first wheel at Silverstone this afternoon for testing.

The full race livery will be unveiled at pre-season testing in Barcelona later this month.