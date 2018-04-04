Tregurtha eager to test himself against the best GT racers Europe has to offer

Not just satisfied with conquering the British GT series last year, MK teenager Will Tregurtha has set his sights on European domination this season.

Alongside team-mate Stuart Middleton, the pair became the youngest ever British GT4 champions in 2017 at their first attempt in their Ginetta G55.

And this season, they will take their racing prowess overseas to compete in the GT4 European Series, racing at tracks like the Nurburgring, Spa and this weekend at Zolder in Belgium.

Tregurtha, who turned 18 last Sunday, said: “I really am looking forward to the first round.

“We’ve got great continuity with the team, the car and obviously my team-mate Stuart – the only thing that’s changed is the actual championship we’re racing in.

“Pre-season for us has just been a continuation of last year, everything has gone well and after a shakedown at Snetterton we went out to Zolder for the Media Day which was very good.

“We haven’t had a lot of testing, but we only had two or three days last year, so we’re happy where we are and we’ll have some testing at each event this year which is always a huge help.

“We have a huge grid, but I want to be up against the best drivers and we have a great opportunity as part of the Ginetta Young Driver Programme. We’re aiming to win – I’m really excited for the new season.”