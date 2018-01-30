Tregurtha heads Down Under to take on the Bathurst 12 Hour

Race ace Will Tregurtha hopes to continue his spiral up the motor sport ladder after he was included in Ginetta’s line-up to race in the Bathurst 12 Hour this weekend.

The 17-year-old claimed the British GT4 championship last season alongside team-mate Stu Middleton.

But Tregurtha will team up with Aussie Race Car team-mates Ben Walsh and Jaie Robson Down Under when they take on one of the great endurance races. Tregurtha heads up Ginetta’s second entry in the number 88 car.

Having watched Middleton competing at the similarly influential Daytona 24 Hours last weekend, Tregurtha hopes racing at Bathurst will help his career continue to grow.

“I am excited by the prospect of racing at Bathurst in the G55,” he said. “The Bathurst 12hr is one of the world’s great endurance races and I cannot wait to get stuck in.

“I am grateful to Ginetta for giving me this opportunity.

“What’s happened to Stuart Middleton and I over the last two years really shows off the Ginetta ladder and what can be achieved.

“From our Ginetta Junior titles, through to last year’s British GT championship victory together, Stuart’s success at Daytona last weekend, and now this trip to Bathurst.

“I hope there’s a lot more success to come and that’s what I’m pushing for.”

Walsh added he was looking forward to racing alongside Tregurtha at the infamous circuit.

He said: “Jaie and I will make a strong combination, we both run really strong together. With the addition of the factory driver with all their experience in that car, I’m feeling positive about it.”