Tregurtha in pole position to win the title after Spa podium

Will Tregurtha and Stuart Middleton extended their championship lead after a fifth consecutive podium finish at Spa-Francorchamps.

The pair started on the front row again, the BRDC Rising Stars took a solid fourth place in round 7 before a fine second spot in round 8 on Sunday at the famous Belgian circuit, extending their GT4 European Series lead to 18 points with two rounds to go.

Tregurtha in the #55 Ginetta

Continuing their record of finishing on the podium at every circuit they have visited this year, the Ginetta Driver Development Programme duo head into the long break before the penultimate event in September, at the Hungaroring, satisfied with their maiden European season.

“It was a little bit tricky this weekend with the long straights, but we all did a good job and the guys gave us a fantastic car again.

“At every track we’ve been to this season we’ve been on the podium, we’ve either been second or first each weekend which is pretty good.

“Fourth in the first race was a little disappointing, but still good points and some of our main rivals had mechanical problems.

“Leading by around 20 points going into the Hungaroring is good, the track should suit us and I think we’ll be pretty fast there.”

