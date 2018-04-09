Tregurtha triumphs on his European GT debut

Will Tregurtha stormed to a fine victory in his first venture into the European GT series at Zolder in Belgium.

Starting the event with a hugely competitive showing in qualifying, Tregurtha's team-mate Stuart Middleton secured third on the grid for round one and Milton Keynes driver Tregurtha scorched to a maiden series pole position in the round two session. And in the races they delivered supreme performances.

The 55 Ginetta leading the way at Zolder

Celebrating a richly deserved maiden podium with third in race one on Saturday afternoon, which later became second following a penalty for a rival, in race two on Sunday the reigning British GT4 Champions – both part of the Ginetta Driver Development Programme – secured a dream result with victory for the No.55 HHC Motorsport Ginetta G55.

“I’m really happy, it’s been a fantastic weekend," said Tregurtha afterwards. "To take pole in my first qualifying session in Europe was pretty awesome, we played it smart with the traffic and looked after the tyres and Stuart did well in his session too with P3. To finish on the podium in the first race was fantastic, I really did enjoy it.

“In the second race we did struggle with tyres at the end, Zolder is a very abrasive track and is hard on brakes and tyres. The start was tasty, I fended off cars that have more top speed than we do and I was happy with my stint. The car felt really good actually and I think it’s the best stint I’ve ever driven. I’ve always wanted to race at Zolder, to win on our championship debut is incredible.”