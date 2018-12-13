Turney named Young Driver of the Year

Joe Turney has become the first karter to win the iZone Motorsport UK Young Driver of the Year award, after impressing in a four-way shootout at Silverstone.

First awarded in 2010, the Young Driver of the Year accolade is presented annually to a student enrolled on AASE, a Motorsport UK Academy programme delivered in conjunction with Loughborough College.

Seventeen-year-old Turney was one of four finalists chosen to take part in the selection day, which comprised seven sessions including physical and mental assessments, a simulation evaluation and interviews with the judging panel.

Turney will be presented with a trophy at Motorsport UK’s prestigious Night of Champions awards evening at the Royal Automobile Club in January. He will also receive an iZone Driver Performance development package.

Turney said: “It feels incredible to have won this award and it’s an important addition to my motorsport CV. Motorsport UK and iZone put on a great selection event and I have to thank them both for a brilliant day at an impressive facility.”

In 2018 Turney picked up three championship titles and the Senior Rotax crown at the British Kart Grand Prix, in only his second year competing in senior karting. For 2019 he aims to defend his titles and take on the world’s best karters in CIK-FIA competitions.