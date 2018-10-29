Verstappen and Horner pay tribute to World Champion Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton wrapped up his fifth world title in Mexico on Sunday, and race winner Max Verstappen wants to be up there challenging him for the championship sooner rather than later.

Verstappen claimed his fifth career win on Sunday as he eased to his second consecutive win in Mexico City, though Hamilton stole the headlines with his fourth place - enough to secure his fifth world title.

Speaking afterwards, Verstappen praised the champion, but said he is keen to race wheel-to-wheel with him for the title in the future.

"Congratulations to Lewis on his fifth title, he has been the most consistently strong driver all year and deserves the championship, I’m sure it feels very special. Hopefully I can challenge him for it soon.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said Hamilton, who equals Juan Manuel Fangio's record of five titles, and is now just two behind Michael Schumacher, is among the sport's greatest names.

He said: "Congratulations also to Lewis on securing his fifth Formula 1 World Championship which is quite an achievement and puts him amongst the sports’ elite.”