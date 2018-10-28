Verstappen wins in Mexico again as Hamilton claims F1 title

Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix at a canter for a second year in a row as Lewis Hamilton became a five-time world champion.

The Red Bull Racing man leap-frogged team-mate Daniel Ricciardo at the start and never looked back as he controlled the race from lights to flag.

Ricciardo, who only pitted once to the rest of the field's twice, was running second as he held off the fight from Sebastian Vettel before he suffered yet another engine failure.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton needed just a seventh place finish to claim his fifth title, and with Sebastian Vettel only second, the Brit claimed the crown for a second year in a row.

" The start was the key. I didn't sleep very well last night. Amazing job by the team, the car worked really well," said Verstappen afterwards. "It was a shame to lose Daniel, we would have liked a 1-2."