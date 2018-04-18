VIDEO: Turney dominates in the wet to win championship opener

Joe Turney dominated in wet conditions at the first round of the 2018 British Championships.

Turney set a stunning pace early in the meeting to secure a searing pole position, but Heat 1 saw the KR Sport driver hit with a non fault but mandatory front fairing penalty dropping him to 14th. He bounced straight back with a very strong win in Heat 2.

Due to the size of the grid, despite his win, this placed him a lowly 17th on the grid for final one in which he set a blistering fastest lap and fought back to sixth place.

On a rain soaked circuit and with rain falling increasingly heavily Turney started the grand final on the outside of the grid in sixth falling back at the start before giving a demonstration of wet driving at its best setting fastest laps lap after lap on his Cream engine powered Kosmic chassis reeling in drivers one by one before eventually taking the win by almost four seconds.

Round two of the British Championships takes place the last weekend of April at the Midlands based Whilton Mill Circuit before the drivers head to Scotland for round three in May.