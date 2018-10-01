Mr Ryder Cup Ian Poulter from Milton Keynes clinches victory for Europe

Ian Poulter is once again a Ryder Cup hero after beating the world number one to help Team Europe regain the trophy in Paris yesterday.

The 42-year-old, a wildcard pick for Europe and a touring professional based in Woburn Golf Club, pipped Dustin Johnson in his singles match as Europe thrashed USA 17 and a half to 10 and a half on the final day of the competition.

Poulter, so often the European to turn the tide of the Ryder Cup, holed a birdie putt on the 14th to move ahead of the world number one.

He then went two holes up when the American hit his tee on the 15th into the water.

Poulter, who is unbeaten in five singles matches, lost the 16th to bring his lead down to one.

But ever the Ryder Cup legend Poulter stuck a trademark mid-iron to within six feet of the final hole, and won by two shots when Johnson conceded the putt.

As a result Europe were just one point from regaining the trophy, and it was Francesco Molinari who sealed victory after thrashing Phil Mickleson 4&2.

Poulter in his celebrations after the win danced around the 18th green in a red fancy dress postbox given to him by a fan.

In a press conference after the match he joked: “I might go and deliver some letters around Lake Nona in it when I get home.

“You know, this is a special team. A young bunch of kids. I was fortunate to get a picked as an old man to come and play, and you know what, I helped out a little bit.”