Newport Pagnell Taekwondo athlete is awarded top martial artist honour
During the event in Doncaster Julie - a 4th Degree Black Belt In the Olympic style of Taekwondo - meet the Rhee brothers, Cynthia Rothrock and Bill Wallace, who are legends from the Martial Arts awards.
Proud Julie said: "I have been training and competing for 20 years after I started Taekwondo in my first year of university at The University of Gloucestershire studying Sport and Exercise Sciences with Psychology. After I graduated with my degree, I continued to train and gained my Black Belt and just 13 days later, I was on a plane to my very first international competition where I made the medal podium.
I have won many medals at local, national and international level. I am X5 British National Champion. I have won X2 Silver and X1 Bronze at The World Championships. I am competing at my third World Championships in September 2025 where I hope to medal again. Training is in full swing for that and I am giving it my all.
I never expected to be nominated for an award and was so shocked and very humbled to be awarded and inducted into The UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame. I am so grateful for my support team, my coaching team both in the UK and in France (where I train with the very best coaches in the world and have done since I was a white belt) and physio team.
"I couldn't have done any of this without my team working in the background supporting me, helping me, believing in me and cheering me on. I have had some very tough and heartbreaking challenges in my personal life over the past 18 months but I've kept going and never given up. Hard work always pays off."