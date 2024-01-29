Official Supporters Club Milton Keynes set to host historic Manchester City trophy display

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This exclusive event for branch members will be held at the MK Gallery in the Theatre District of Central Milton Keynes.

Special Guest Appearance by Nedum Onuoha

The evening will be graced by the presence of former Premier League and Manchester City footballer, Nedum Onuoha. As a special highlight, Nedum Onuoha will engage in a Q&A session with the members. Additionally, members have the unique opportunity to pre-order his book "Kicking Back" and have it personally signed by him at the event.

BIG5 Trophies

A Celebration of Football and Community Spirit

This event not only celebrates Manchester City’s remarkable football achievements but also emphasizes the spirit of community and charity. The Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Mick Legg, and the Mayoress will be in attendance, marking this event as a significant milestone in Milton Keynes's recent acquisition of City status.

Supporting Good Causes and Local Charities

The night is dedicated to raising funds for several good causes. Proceeds will go towards City in the Community (CITC), Alec's Angels, and Harry's Rainbow. These charities play a crucial role in supporting the local community, with a special focus on child bereavement and support for families in need.

Exciting Activities and Auction

In addition to the trophy display and guest appearance by Nedum Onuoha, the evening will feature an array of activities including raffle draws, an auction of Manchester City memorabilia, and various other exciting prizes. All proceeds from these activities will be donated to the aforementioned charities.

A Testament to Community Involvement

This event is a testament to the dedication and passion of the MK Blues members, who have shown remarkable growth and community involvement in their three years of existence. It is a celebration of their commitment to football, community, and charitable causes.

About MK Blues

