Olney RFC Colts dig deep to secure National Colts Cup final spot with thrilling comeback win

Olney Colts produced a performance of immense grit and resilience to book their place in the National Colts Cup final, overcoming an early deficit to claim a dramatic 22-18 victory away at Whitchurch RFC (Shropshire).

Chris Denoven Head Coach said post-match – “I have asked the lads to believe in themselves time and time again during this competition and once again they have done that. The character and grit they have shown here today against a really super strong opposition is just unreal – I really do doff my cap to this wonderful group of young men. Plus, a huge thanks to the sponsors and everyone who came up from Olney to support the lads today”.