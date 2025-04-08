Olney RFC Colts dig deep to secure National Colts Cup final spot with thrilling comeback win
Chris Denoven Head Coach said post-match – “I have asked the lads to believe in themselves time and time again during this competition and once again they have done that. The character and grit they have shown here today against a really super strong opposition is just unreal – I really do doff my cap to this wonderful group of young men. Plus, a huge thanks to the sponsors and everyone who came up from Olney to support the lads today”.
Olney Colts now march on to the National Colts Cup final, carrying with them the confidence of a side that knows how to win when it matters most.
The Final will be against Rosslyn Park RFC Colts on 4th May at Sixways Stadium, Worcester - entry is free.