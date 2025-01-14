Olympic hero Greg Rutherford leads the list of locals who have gone on to achieve remarkable things in their sporting career.
We have a range of stars across a variety of sports as well as some trend-setters.
Here we take a look at 15 sports stars who have put Milton Keynes on the map.
1. Greg Rutherford
Olympic gold medal winning athlete Greg Rutherford holds his long jump gold medal as he takes part in the London 2012 Victory Parade for Team GB. He represented Great Britain at the Olympics, World and European Championships, and England at the Commonwealth Games. Rutherford attended Two Mile Ash Primary School and went on to Denbigh School. Photo: Getty Images
2. Ben Chilwell
Ben Chilwell was born in Milton Keynes before moving to Ampthill. He currenty plays for Chelsea and England. Chilwell won his first-ever trophy after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1–0 in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final in Porto. Photo: Getty Images
3. Sam Tomkins
Sam Tomkins is a rugby league legend with Wigan Warriors. He is the two time Man of Steel, earning the title in 2012 and 2021. He also won three Super League Grand Finals with the Wigan Warriors in 2010, 2013, and 2018, as well as two Challenge Cup finals in 2011 and 2013. Photo: Getty Images
4. Dele Alli
Local lad Dele Alli came through the youth ranks at MK Dons before going on to make a name for himself with Spurs and England. Now playing for Besiktas, Ali went to Stantonbury Campus and The Radcliffe School in Wolverton. Photo: Getty Images
