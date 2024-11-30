There’s more to the area’s sporting heritage than just MK Dons with top motorsport teams on the doorstep, a world class golf course and hockey’s National Stadium.
And, in this retro gallery, we have dipped into the archives to bring you these pictures marking the area’s great sporting heritage.
1. The West Indies come to town
West Indies batsman Clive Lloyd in batting action watched by Northants wicketkeeper George Sharp during the tour match between Northamptonshire and West Indies at Milton Keynes on May 18th, 1980. Photo: Hulton Archive
2. Rubens Barrichello greets the fans
Rubens Barrichello greets the fans during the opening of the mew Stewart Grand Prix Factory in Milton Keynes. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
3. England v France
Jane Smith of England beats Valerie Delloye and Aurilie Wood of France in the Women's Hockey international between England and France at The Stadium, Milton Keynes. Photo: Getty Images
4. New Zealand v Sri Lanka in Milton Keynes
Fans watch the one day match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka ''A'' team at Campbell Park on 7 Jul 1999. Photo: Getty Images
