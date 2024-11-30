West Indies batsman Clive Lloyd in batting action watched by Northants wicketkeeper George Sharp during the tour match between Northamptonshire and West Indies at Milton Keynes on May 18th, 1980.placeholder image
20 retro pictures which captures the proud sporting heritage of Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes has a thriving sporting scene.

There’s more to the area’s sporting heritage than just MK Dons with top motorsport teams on the doorstep, a world class golf course and hockey’s National Stadium.

And, in this retro gallery, we have dipped into the archives to bring you these pictures marking the area’s great sporting heritage.

West Indies batsman Clive Lloyd in batting action watched by Northants wicketkeeper George Sharp during the tour match between Northamptonshire and West Indies at Milton Keynes on May 18th, 1980.

1. The West Indies come to town

West Indies batsman Clive Lloyd in batting action watched by Northants wicketkeeper George Sharp during the tour match between Northamptonshire and West Indies at Milton Keynes on May 18th, 1980. Photo: Hulton Archive

Rubens Barrichello greets the fans during the opening of the mew Stewart Grand Prix Factory in Milton Keynes.

2. Rubens Barrichello greets the fans

Rubens Barrichello greets the fans during the opening of the mew Stewart Grand Prix Factory in Milton Keynes. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images

Jane Smith of England beats Valerie Delloye and Aurilie Wood of France in the Women's Hockey international between England and France at The Stadium, Milton Keynes.

3. England v France

Jane Smith of England beats Valerie Delloye and Aurilie Wood of France in the Women's Hockey international between England and France at The Stadium, Milton Keynes. Photo: Getty Images

Fans watch the one day match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka ''A'' team at Campbell Park on 7 Jul 1999.

4. New Zealand v Sri Lanka in Milton Keynes

Fans watch the one day match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka ''A'' team at Campbell Park on 7 Jul 1999. Photo: Getty Images

