Action-packed day as thousands take on Milton Keynes Marathon

Almost 1,400 runners crossed the line having completed the 26.2 miles of the Milton Keynes Marathon on Monday.

Ely Runners’ Alan Darby claimed the gold in 2:30.30, 21 seconds ahead of Chiltern Harriers’ Ben Alexander. Adam Blythe of Hercules Wimbledon completed the podium in 2:34.14.

Sarah Hoskin was first female across the line in 2:53.56, ahead of Kate Wright (3:03.14) and Melissah Gibson - the current female record holder at the MK Marathon - crossing the line in 3:04.23.

Marathon day is action packed and caters for all types of runners, with distance races suitable for all-comers. Having previously started and finishing around Stadium MK, this year the event centred around Campbell Park.

In the half-marathon, David Brewis took the win in 1:14.02 with Rose Penfold winning the women’s race in 1:23.15.

In the marathon relay, the brilliantly named Kenya Run As Fast As Us? proved no-one could, crossing the line in 2:31.09, more than seven minutes ahead of the rest.

Craig Emmerson won the Turing 10k in 32.13, with Olivia Mathias crossing the line second overall and first female in 36.16, while Jack Rose won the Rocket 5k in 16.08, with Kelly Edwards winning the women’s race in 17.49.