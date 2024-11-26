Agnew and Evans confirmed as new managers of Newport Pagnell Town

Cam Agnew and Aaron Evans have led the team recently. Pic: Andy Gardner​ | Andy Gardner

The duo have led Newport to four wins out of their last six

The ‘new manager bounce’ has proven to be key for Cam Agnew and Aaron Evans as they were confirmed as the new managers of Newport Pagnell Town.

The pair have been in charge of the Swans for the last six weeks following the departure of former boss Arron Parkinson, helping them to four wins from six matches in charge, lifting the side to 13th in the UCL Premier Division South.

Their only two defeats too came against high flying Aylestone Park and in-form Coventry United.

Agnew and Evans have come through the ranks at Willen Road, having previously been managers of Newport’s Development Squad prior to taking up the first team job in a caretaker capacity.

“We are delighted to be able to promote from within our club,” said chairman Geoff Cardno. “It shows how we want to establish a pathway for all our talented players, coaches and managers.

“They have worked incredibly hard since they started, and with four wins out of six, we currently sit fifth in the league form guide.

“We look forward to seeing what they can achieve in the future.”

The announcement of their permanent appointment came after a five-goal thriller at Willen Road, which saw the Swans beat Godmanchester 3-2.

Jake Watkinson netted midway through the first-half and then barely a minute into the second for Newport, before Harrison Lynham made it 3-0 on 48 minutes. But a fightback from the visitors saw them reduce the arrears.