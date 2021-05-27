Anglers brave the wet weather to get the biggest bites

Jamie Boomer's 4-1 canal tench

EARLY summer? More like late winter with floods and single-figure temperatures – but there are fish feeding for some.

And, not for the first time, Jamie Boomer was among them, this time with a 4-1 tench...from the canal.

He's not saying where on the cut, other than on the 'MK length', and few can blame him as he has spent so long searching the city length (15 miles counting Linford's section) to find that rarity, a Grand Union tinca 'nest'.

Ritchie Dell's best carp in 40 years

OVER on Bradwell Paul Morton has continued bagging bream to 10-12...and a 6-8 tench which, as it appears to be a male, left him wondering just how far into double-figures the water's lady tincas can grow.

ON Furzton Ritchie Dell was after bream – and then "This nuisance fish (a mirror) turned up, 21-8 and a new PB, the biggest fish I have caught in 40 years of fishing.

"Two more followed, a 14-5 and a 14. To top that off, I sent photo to my partner and she had it printed and framed before I even got home!"

Stewart Ball was well happy too. In three-and-a-half hours on Furzton he landed nine carp, the biggest pair topping 24lb. Jordon Wood caught five (and lost two) – in just two hours.

Rob Bara's half-linear

Rob Bara had: "A quick overnight, whimsical weather, sunshine and showers. Caught a very nice half-linear 15-9. I'm not complaining."

Neither was Stefan Clark who had a Tear Drops 14, or Alvah Eszenyi with a 13-4 from the same venue.

ON Newport's Big Pit Jacek MotoWidlo had 'A very happy day' with a 21lb mirror.

MILES away on Stanwick city-man Scott Abbott had his second PB from the venue in two weeks, at 25-2, along with four 20s and a 13.

Volunteers rescuing trapped fish

TOWCESTER Vets, Barby Marshes: Les Ramsden 31-15, Tosh Saunders 19-14, George Cooke 12-2.

MILL Pond open: Paul Hamilton 29-8 (2 carp and some silvers), Paul Abbott 16-8, Kevin Osborne 14-8.

NENE open, canal, Yardley Gobion, 51 pegs; 20lb won with several 7s.

MK Vets, Canons Ashby: Ernie Sattler 15-7, Richard Lattimer 14-9, Simon Cordingley 13-2.

MKAA coach Nuala Gray won a Wellingborough ladies charity match with 13-6 of silvers.

HATS off to the bailiffs and volunteers who waded in to rescue carp washed into Furzton's overshot by recent heavy rains. Dedication.