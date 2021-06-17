Arthur beams with his Bradwell catch

Arthur Terrill's 7-13 tinca

BRADWELL's tench are on the feed – as well as its bream – and Arthur Terrill has just had a tinca big enough to make most people happy.

Revelling in his passion for angling in a second-time-around fishing career, he's just bagged a 7-13 – his biggest yet from the water – and then banked a bream of similar size. His smile says it all!

ON Furzton Gary Darker managed two carp after moving swims a couple of times, the biggest going 23-12. And an overnight on the same water saw Mark Robinson land a 20 and a 15-10 – both on float and sweet corn, while Jay Todd went on the feeder to land six good carp having previously had a nice bag of bream and skimmers on the cut.

Lee Jones' Caldecotte slab

SHORT of a match to fish, Lee Jones went after Caldecotte's big bream and, in far from ideal bright sunshine without so much as a breath of wind on the hottest day of the year to date, had just one pull which produced an 8-12.

IN three hours on Wolverton Mill Neil Charlwood had six carp in his net – all on pellet waggler. All were commons except the last, which was a mirror. "In two years of fishing the Mill all I've had were commons, so I was quite surprised."

FEEDING the margins little and often during the small hours on Tear Drops brought Stefan Clark a good double-figure fully-scaled mirror.

CARP – and lots of them – made Neil Richardson's day at Alders as he won the Kingfishers' club match with 147-11. Jonny White had 91-5 and Colin Chart 56-12.

Gary Darker: carp to 23-12

EARLIER in the week MK Vets were also on Alders where Barry Witteridge won, ahead of Maver MK stars Simon Cordingley on 84-12 and Roger Clutton, 80-9.

TOWCESTER vets found the going slow at Barby Marshes where Les Goodridge had 30-7, Les Ramsden 12-11 and Chris Howard 11-9.

LAGOON AC's Potash Farm do went to Nigel Steel on 17-2, Mark Penwell had 4-6 and John Robison 2-14.

MILL Pool's open was the last of the series and saw Paul Abbott win, again, with 16-10 as Paul Chapman weighed 13-8 and Richard Lattimer 12-2 – all three having been pegged in line.

ALL rivers, Lodge Lake and Caldecotte South were set to reopen at 00.01 hours yesterday (Wednesday June 16) morning. So were the predicted thunderstorms...